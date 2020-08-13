Alve Leslie Feige was born on October 13, 1939, and passed Monday, August 3, 2020, at the age of 80. The family will be having a private funeral service and there will be no visitation. Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine is in charge of arrangements.
