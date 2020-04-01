No one was injured in an apparent road rage incident on U.S. Highway 75 on Monday.
Washington County sheriff's deputies responded to a semi-tractor trailer that was jackknifed in the ditch near County Road 14.
The incident took place between a semi driven by Christopher Camin and a Jeep driven by Michael Ward.
Deputy Coltin Bebensee said both drivers claimed different stories indicating the other motorist had improper driving.
"Both drivers were citied for willful reckless driving and the semi driver was cited also for suspended driver's license and passing in a no passing zone," Bebensee said.
