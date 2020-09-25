Blair Community Schools (BCS) students will receive free breakfasts and lunches through Dec. 31 thanks to additional funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the extension of several flexibilities, including allowing summer meal program operators to continue serving free meals to all children in the fall months earlier this month.
Leon Haith, BCS director of special services, said the district applied and began offering free meals for all students K-12 on Monday. The meals are given to students regardless of their status as a in-school learner, concurrent remote learner or virtual school learner.
“Every kid can eat for free,” he told the BCS Board of Education last week.
Free breakfasts and lunches will be offered to remote and Acellus Academy students via a curbside pickup daily from 11 to 11:15 a.m. Families will need to complete a PK-12 remote meals order form to pick up meals on Mondays and Wednesdays from the Blair High School west loop. Orders are due by 1:30 p.m. Friday for the following Monday and Tuesday and 1:30 p.m. Tuesday for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday meals.
The program includes:
• allowing breakfast and lunch meals to be served at all schools and at no cost
• permitting meals to be served outside of the cafeteria
• allowing parents and guardians to pick up meals for their children that are not physically present in school.
Families still need to complete a free and reduced application to receive applicable benefits outside of the school meals program and to continue meal benefits when the funding has been exhausted.
The flexibilities do not cover seconds or a la carte purchases.
The district will receive more funding through the program.
“But the great thing is every kid will be able to eat for free if they want to at school,” Haith said.
For more information on the program, contact Haith at 402-669-3402 or leon.haith@blairschools.org.
