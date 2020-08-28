Cheyenne Alexis of Omaha joins Enterprise Media Group as a reporter. Her beats will include Fort Calhoun, Washington County Board of Supervisors and crime.
Alexis graduated from Central High School and earned a degree in media and journalism from the University of South Dakota in 2018. She worked on the college paper all four years and enjoys taking photographs.
She spent the last two years working at the Bellevue Leader newspaper where she wrote features on the schools and churches. Covering education in Bellevue included five Omaha Public Schools located in Bellevue, a few in Papillion, Catholic schools and Bellevue University.
Alexis loves getting to know the stories, but has a unique characteristic.
"I am a shy journalist," she said. "It takes me awhile to get used to people and talk to them."
But once she does she will find out their stories.
"I like going out of my way to find stories," she said.
Alexis said she likes small towns.
"I'm used to smaller town papers but was interested in covering even smaller towns (such as Blair and Fort Calhoun) because you can find really good features and cool people to talk to when you get even smaller," she said.
When Alexis is not digging for stories, she likes creative writing, knitting, crocheting, origami, art and playing games such as Animal Crossing. She has a two-year-old cat named Kimmy.
