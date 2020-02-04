Fort Calhoun wrestler Haley Albertson made her mark Saturday during the first-ever NSWCA Girls High School State Tournament in York.
“Feeling amazing,” the sophomore said after claiming fifth place at 132 pounds. She was one of 111 girls representing 37 schools at the history-making event, according to newrestle.com.
“We're really happy to say we were apart of it,” Pioneers coach Drew Welchert said.
“I'm glad its come this far,” Albertson added.
The 132-pounder started the tournament's debut with losses to Jaqueline Halouska of Omaha South and Hailey LaBelle of Omaha Northwest. Welchert said his wrestler led in both matches before being pinned.
The near losses led to a “very motivated” Pioneer, Albertson said. She responded with a pin of Amherst's Taylor Roach in 2:25 during the first consolation round.
Then, battling for fifth place, the Pioneer pinned BRLD's Zora Villanueva in just 53 seconds. Albertson said she took her shot, worked into position and used a half nelson to turn her opposition to her back for the fall.
“Definitely working hard with a ton of adrenaline,” she said when asked about the finish.
“First off, really proud of Haley,” Welchert said, noting how well the Pioneer competed in all of her matches in York.
Albertson said she was motivated to wrestle from an early age by her cousins. The sophomore was persistent in her love of the sport and competed in it before it even had a state championship event like Saturday's. She credited her Fort Calhoun teammates and practice partners for how far she's come.
To celebrate, Albertson said she was going to call her relatives who were unable to make it to York and, hopefully, finish off her medal-winning day with a “great dinner.”
Olberding earns 1st Mustang Invite
Lance Olberding went 3-0 Saturday, finishing first at 120 pounds during the Raymond Central Mustang Invitational.
The Fort Calhoun wrestler earned a pin, a 18-6 major decision and a 6-1 decision in the final as the Pioneers finished eighth at the 15-team tournament won by Omaha Burke.
Olberding's brother, Ely, was second at 106 pounds, while Jesse Hartline took fifth at 195 pounds and Cameron Shaner was sith at 132nd.
