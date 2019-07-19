The Blair Airport Authority will request grant funds from the Federal Aviation Administration for the completion of a new access road at the Blair airport.
On Tuesday, the board unanimously gave approval for City Administrator Rod Storm, who also serves as airport manager, to move forward with the request.
The board previously approved a plan for a new south entrance to the airport across from County Road P38 in August. The project is part of an updated capital improvement program data sheet, which was submitted to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Division of Aeronautics.
Assistant City Administrator Phil Green, who was filling in for Storm during the meeting, said the new entrance and road would be a benefit to the airport, potentially making easier access for areas where new hangars could be built and entice more corporate entities to use the airport.
The proposal will ask to use entitlement funds, of which the airport authority has approximately $450,000, and entitlement funds for fiscal years 2020 and 2021, totaling $750,000.
“The cost for bringing in that access road is estimated to be $835,000,” Green said. “The grant funds would cover 90 percent of that so you would have to come up with approximately between $83,000 and $85,000 in the budget.”
Green said now would be the time to complete the access road.
“But because the FAA would not look at that access road as being a priority item, they also then would put a five-year moratorium on you being able to move forward with another project,” he said.
The next significant project could be the runway expansion. However, Green said that project likely wouldn't be completed for at least another 10 years.
“In a sense, you can get something worthwhile done now and it doesn't stop you from anything significant down the road,” he said.
Taxi lane extension, new hangar to be built
The airport authority is also seeking funds to extend the taxi lane toward the south.
The board approved Storm to seek a grant from the Nebraska Department of Aviation (NDA) to extend the taxi lane up to 250 feet.
Green said NDA has indicated there may be up to $1 million available in grants across the state this year.
An extension of approximately 125 feet is necessary for a new hangar, which will be built by SkyWerx, the airport's fixed-base operator.
The board, however, approved up to 250 feet in the event another hangar would be constructed.
Budget hearing set
The board approved its preliminary budget. A budget hearing is set for Aug. 20.
