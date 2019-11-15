The Blair Airport Authority approved entering into a consulting agreement with Lincoln-based Olsson Associates, Inc. for engineering designs for a new access road to the airport and an extended taxi lane during a special meeting Monday.
The consulting agreement for the new 24-foot wide access road totals nearly $197,000.
In August 2018, the board approved a plan for a new south entrance to the airport across from County Road P38. The project is part of an updated capital improvement program data sheet, which was submitted to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
In July, the Blair Airport Authority approved moving forward with a request to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for grant funds for the project. The Enterprise reported at that time the total cost of the project including construction could be around $835,000. The request made to the FAA asked to use entitlement funds over the next few fiscal years in the amount of $750,000.
City Administrator Rod Storm, who also serves as airport manager, said once Olsson is able to complete designs, bidding to contractors for the project could occur.
"This will be the complete design," he said. "We're anticipating that'll be ready to bid by mid-February, so then we could have bids by about the first or middle of March, so that when the FAA gives authorization to release grants around the first of May, they'd be able to give us the grant funds to proceed then."
The consulting agreement to extend the taxi lane 250 feet totals $29,400.
The board also approved a request to the Nebraska Department of Aviation (NDA) for grant money to extend the taxi lane. Storm said grant funding from NDA has been secured.
An extension of approximately 125 feet was necessary for a new hangar.
"(250 feet) will gives us room to build at least a couple more hangars to the south," Storm said.
