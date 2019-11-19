Senior Milee Young signed her national letter of intent to compete in college track and field Wednesday at Arlington High School.
Before long, the Eagles standout will be a South Dakota State Jackrabbit.
With her senior season still to go, Young is a multiple-time state medalist. She earned second last May in the Class B discus and added a fifth-place showing in the shot put. In 2018, she was fourth in the shot put.
Young also earned first in the 2019 Nebraska Track & Field Festival shot put and is a former Nebraska Junior Olympics gold medalist.
The Jackrabbits, meanwhile, are an NCAA Division I track and field school competing in the Summit League. Head coach Rod DeHaven currently has five Nebraskans on his women's roster in Brookings, including thrower Kathryn Plank of Fremont.
Next school year, Young will be the next Nebraskan to throw in South Dakota State blue and yellow.
