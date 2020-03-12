Former Arlington High School teacher Keith Fink is gathering a history of AHS sports and is seeking rosters and results from sports teams associated with AHS. He is looking to borrow yearbooks from 1960-1978.
Anyone with yearbooks from those years are asked to drop them off at the high school office with their name and contact information so they can be returned.
