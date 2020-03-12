Blair, NE (68008)

Today

Windy. Showers this morning with clearing during the afternoon hours. High 56F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.