The rain clouds had passed and the Arlington streets had largely dried, but Thursday's early-morning session of the Eagles XC Camp still started indoors.
In her classroom, No. 250, AHS coach Michaela Curran gave her runners footwear advice for the upcoming fall season.
“I hate to say this, but your feet get fatter throughout the day,” she said, answering the third question listed on the white board. It asked what time of day is best to go running shoe shopping.
Other important factors to consider in footwear are the arches, the firmness of the heel and that different shoes are better for different runners.
The cross-country camp wasn't just informative, however. The Eagles also put in their miles — between 1.5 and 5 Thursday, depending on skill level and current stamina — and had fun — a bowling trip to Fremont was also in the cards.
“We're tighter during camp,” senior Jordyn Hancock said, regarding the team-building aspects. “We're all in the same boat.”
Her teammate, Alex Luttig, has predominately run solo this summer, so camp was a nice change of pace.
“I actually have people to run with,” he said. “Now, I know where I need to be and who I need to push up to.”
Curran provided a running program for Arlington's squad to keep up with during the summer months. Luttig said its been helpful to make sure he's ready to go come August.
“I looked at that, and kept going with that,” he said. “I will admit that I haven't done all of them, but I've done a vast majority of them.”
The only athletic equipment necessary to join the cross-country team is footwear, so the lesson on sneakers was equally important with the season just about a month away.
“It gave us better insight to be a better runner,” Hancock said. “And so we don't get injured as often.”
