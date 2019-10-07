Elizabeth Olson, Elizabeth Morrison and Kaylie Erwin finished within the top 15 Thursday as the Arlington girls cross-country team had a standout showing at the Raymond Central Invite.
The Eagles were third in the girls' standings and sixth in the boys' for the day.
Olson was eighth, finishing her 5-kilometer run in 24:02.4. Morrison, meanwhile, was 10th and Erwin was 15th. Jordyn Hancock was 34th in 30:02.4.
Sebastyen Taylor led the Arlington boys, taking 19th in 19:55.7. Hunter Gilmore was 21st, Noah Hoffschneider was 28th and Jadyn Kinnaman was 34th. Lucas O'Daniel added a 36th-place finish in 21:28.9.
Zach Almquist, Hailey O'Daniel and Connor Flesner, meanwhile, were the Eagles' top junior varsity and junior high finishers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.