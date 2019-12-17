Four Arlington wrestlers claimed first-place honors Saturday at the North Bend Central Invite.
Hunter Gilmore, Josh Miller, Kobe Wilkins and Remington Gay earned gold as the Eagles claimed fourth as a team in the 15-team field. David City Aquinas was first with 215 points, Logan View was second with 197.5 and Pierce was third with 189, while Arlington had 153.
Miller improved to 8-0 with a 4-0 showing in North Bend as he claimed first at 160 pounds. The junior's 4-3 semifinals win against NBC's Ethan Mullaly was the 100th of his career, making his pin of Pierce's Zander Schweitzer in the final his 101st.
Gilmore, meanwhile, was 3-0 at 132 pounds, earning first with a second-period pin of Logan View's Hunter McNulty. The title match lasted 2:57.
Two pins preceded Kobe Wilkins' 3-2 decision win over Logan View's Logan Booth in the 195-pound title match. The Arlington wrestler earned his first two wins of the tournament in 1:13 and 2:58, respectively.
Gay then capped things at heavyweight with a pin of Logan View's Alex Miller. The Eagles' tournament victories all came by pin and never lasted longer than 20 seconds into the second period.
The four champions contributed 108 points to Arlington's team total, but Trevor Cooley contributed 18 more with his third-place finish at 126 pounds. He won his final match by first-period pin.
The Eagles' Jadyn Kinnaman (one), Collin Burdess (two), Alex Luttig (two) and Travis Warner (two) also notched wins during their team's fourth-place finish.
