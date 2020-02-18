The wrestling week ended Saturday with four Arlington district champions and six state qualifiers overall.
For one of those champions, though, the week wasn't looking good early.
“Wednesday had me pretty worried, but now I'm back to normal,” said Remington Gay, the Eagles' 285-pound Class B District 3 medalist. After fighting off an illness, he was 4-0 Friday and Saturday at Pierce High School, leading his team to a fourth-place finish.
“This week was rough,” Gay added Friday. “I'm glad that I'm feeling how I am now compared to two days ago.”
Six Arlington wrestlers felt good Saturday knowing they'll be competing Thursday during the first day of the NSAA State Wrestling Championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. Trevor Cooley, Hunter Gilmore, Alex Luttig, Josh Miller, Kobe Wilkins and Gay all qualified with their district performances.
Gay earned three pins and a 10-4 decision against Wayne's Mike Leatherdale in the heavyweight finals. Two days after the height of his illness, he wrestled two matches Friday afternoon to get the tourney started. The 285-pounder has rarely needed to get through so many matches to win a bracket this season.
“I enjoy wrestling two matches,” Gay said of Friday's schedule. “It let's me score more points for the team. It helps out in the end.”
Gilmore also went 4-0, finishing off his district title run with a 10-1 major decision at 132 pounds. The wins pushed his season record to 49-0 — one of the finest in the state.
Arlington's Wilkins and Miller, meanwhile, went 3-0 in Pierce. Wilkins won the 182-pound weight class with two first-period pins and a 10-0 decision against Grand Island Northwest's Victor Isele, who reached the finals despite a 20-24 mark.
Miller won his finals match by 9-1 major decision to improve to 46-1 this season. Central City 160-pounder Sam Moore fell to 48-4 in defeat.
Cooley and Luttig, meanwhile, earned their state spots with fourth-place finishes. The Eagles were both 2-2. Cooley won matches against Brandon Fye of Central City and Ashton Munsell of Wayne, while Luttig was victorious against Andree Kakish of Elkhorn Mount Michael and Bryce Sutton of Central City.
Overall, Arlington picked up 19 total district wins with 13 pins. Senior 195-pounder Travis Warner added one of each, but came up a win shy of state tournament return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.