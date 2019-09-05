The Arlington volleyball team matched its 2018 win total just three days into the 2019 season.
On Tuesday, it bested it with a five-set victory at David City Aquinas. The Eagles improved to 3-2 with the 23-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-13 win.
First-year coach Katarina Nelson said the match was “a real barn-burner.” In her eyes, AHS put together an “awesome” match while showing “real heart.”
Three days earlier, the Eagles earned their second win of 2019 — after just two all last season — with a fifth-place finish Saturday at a Plattsmouth tournament.
Arlington lost to Norris 2-0, but battled back with wins against Raymond Central — 14-25, 25-21, 25-19 — and Class B Nebraska City — 19-25, 26-24, 25-19.
In those wins, the Eagles combined for 103 total digs. Nelson said a majority of those were recorded by Kate Miller and Lauren Clapper.
Milee Young, Kailynn Gubbels and Chase Andersen led Arlington in kills with eight-plus each, while Clapper had at least four aces, according to her coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.