Kali Thomsen is one of just three Arlington volleyball seniors this fall, but it hasn't quite sunk in yet.
“It's weird,” she said Tuesday afternoon before the Eagles' Jamboree exhibition matches in North Bend. “I don't feel like a senior at all.”
Claire Allen, Mallory Ruwe and Thomsen have all gone through highs and lows in their volleyball careers. They've worked through a two-win season in 2018, a coaching change and a five-win improvement in 2019, but it still doesn't seem like its time for their final seasons.
“When I was a freshman, I saw the seniors and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, they're the big guys,'” Thomsen said. “And I'm a senior, but I feel like the same person.”
The same person, yes, but under different circumstances. Coach Katarina Nelson's squad is dealing with COVID-19 precautions and worries like all other high school teams.
“This year I really hope we really get a season,” Ruwe said.
If they do, the senior thinks the Eagles will progress further and can again post an improved record from the year before just as they did during her junior fall.
“Hopefully, we do really well this year,” she said. “I feel like we will.”
In addition to the three seniors, Arlington has three underclassmen Nelson noted as returning starters. Chase Andersen and Kailynn Gubbels come back with All-Nebraska Capitol Conference honors in their past, while Kate Miller has also been a constant fixture in the Eagles' lineup.
Altogether, AHS scrimmaged last Friday, flashing some 2020 improvements already.
“We did a lot better than we thought we were going to do,” Ruwe said.
The senior noted that freshmen stepped up and meshed well with their more experienced teammates. Though coaches were still implementing some defensive strategies, the Eagles covered the floor well during the run-through.
So, while Arlington's seniors had too build to this season, they hope the freshman can help them continue their progression from that two-win season less than two years ago.
“It was hard to go from reserve to varsity,” Thomsen recalled, noting the jump in competition. “But with new coaching, it all came together easy.”
The senior Eagle hopes her team works together well this fall. She doesn't want her teammates to be focused on the scoreboard, but, rather, the play on the court.
Ultimately, Thomsen wants her senior year — whether it feels like one right now or not — to be about righting wrongs and improving just as AHS did from 2018 to 2019.
