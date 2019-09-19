The Ashland-Greenwood volleyball team earned a 3-0 home sweep Tuesday against the visiting Arlington Eagles.
The Bluejays won the first set 25-12 before also claiming the second and third, 25-14 and 25-13. They improved to 7-4 this season, while the Eagles fell to 3-5.
The two teams have had opposite starts to their 2019 seasons. While Arlington started 3-2 with wins against Nebraska City, Raymond Central and David City Aquinas, it has since gone 0-for-3.
Ashland-Greenwood, meanwhile, started 1-4 before winning its last six matches.
The Eagles' three-straight losses have all come to teams with winning records, including the Bluejays. Before Tuesday's match, Kailynn Gubbels' was AHS' kills leader with 40. Chase Andersen had 34 and Milee Young had 33, according to maxpreps.com.
Senior Lauren Clapper was at a team-high 11 aces, Kate Miller had 56 digs and Claire Allen had 116 assists.
