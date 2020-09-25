Arlington volleyball coach Katarina Nelson said the Eagles took their foot off of the gas Tuesday at Louisville.
After winning the first race to 25, 25-21, AHS lost the second to the Lions 25-14.
“The message (in the huddle) was, 'Let's not do that,'” Nelson said.
The Eagles got back on track and earned the 3-1 road victory. The 25-21 third set and 25-16 fourth produced the squad's third win of the season. It is 3-8 overall.
Nelson said Stella Lewis, the team's libero, and Chase Andersen stood out for their play.
“They both played amazing,” she said.
Louisville focused its blocks on Andersen, but couldn't keep the Eagle from producing kills, the coach added.
AHS next plays Saturday when it hosts its home tournament. The first of three matches — a rare tilt against Blair — begins at 9 a.m.
“A good day to prove ourselves,” Nelson said.
