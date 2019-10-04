After winning its first home match in two years over the weekend, the Arlington volleyball team hit the road again Tuesday.
The Eagles competed twice in Wayne, dropping 2-0 matches to the host Blue Devils and West Point-Beemer. They lost their match to the Class C1 No. 7-ranked home team 25-9, 25-6 before falling to the Cadets 25-22, 25-17.
The losses dropped AHS to 4-13 this season.
