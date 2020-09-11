The Class D1 No. 4 Fremont Bergan volleyball team visited Arlington on Tuesday, earning a 3-0 sweep against coach Katarina Nelson's Eagles.
The Knights (6-2 overall) bested AHS (1-4) 25-13, 25-20 and 20-11.
The Eagles started the match against their ranked foe slow, falling behind 10-1. They battled back within 15-8, but lost by 12. Chase Andersen's kill and block with Kailyn Gubbels delayed the set-ending point, but only for a bit.
Arlington kept the second set far more close, however. It led 15-12 on Kate Miller's block, building that advantage on hits by Andersen — to the back corner and through a block — and Kali Thomsen.
From there, though, Bergan outscored the Eagles 13-5 for the five-point victory. A dominant 14-point win in the third followed as the Knights picked up the road win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.