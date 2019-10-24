Arlington's senior class of volleyball players ended their home careers with matches against the Nos. 2 and 6 teams in Class C1.
The Eagles went 0-2 against Wahoo and Syracuse on Tuesday, but one of those five seniors kept the triangular matches in perspective once they were over.
“What's really important is districts,” libero Lauren Clapper said. “The record doesn't matter anymore, so we're going to go into districts guns blazing. We're going to try our best.”
Arlington will begin C1 Subdistrict 4 Tournament play Monday at Fremont High School. But, first, it celebrated Jenna Hoefs, Maddie Brennfoerder, Clapper, Milee Young and the injured Megan Green on Tuesday.
In the first match, No. 6 Syracuse bested the Eagles 25-8, 25-12, 25-8. Young and Brennfoerder had kills during the first set before adding aces in the second. Underclassmen Kailynn Gubbels had one, too, while Chase Andersen added a pair of kills.
Then, before Wahoo topped Arlington 25-13, 25-15, 25-11, the senior Eagles and their folks were introduced to the home crowd. Young had a big block during the first set, while Clapper and Hoefs added aces during the course of the 3-0 Warriors sweep.
“Of course we've had our ups and downs, but, especially this group of seniors, I think we've stayed together,” Clapper said.
They'll be together in Fremont on Monday, looking to extend their season as long as they can.
