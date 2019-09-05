The Eagles took their golf games out onto the course for a third time this season on Tuesday.
They played on White Tail Run in Fremont, finishing second out of three teams at the Bergan Triangular. The Knights won with 231 strokes, while Arlington was second with 253 and Fremont's junior varsity had 255.
Doughty again led the way for Wiese's team, finishing with just 53 strokes over 18 holes for third overall.
“Sam had some great shots today and continues to work on her short game,” the coach said.
Taylor, meanwhile, carded a 60. Horner added a 66 and O'Flaherty shot a 74.
“Ema played well today and Dianna had a strong showing and continues to improve from the tee box,” Wiese said.
