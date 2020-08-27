The Arlington and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder softball teams combined for 34 runs Tuesday night in Uehling.
Coach Janelle Lorsch's Eagles tallied an 11-run inning.
The Raiders put up their own 10-run frame.
But in the end, AHS earned the big one — the 18-16 victory. Sophomore Cadie Robinson unloaded the go-ahead, 2-run homer during the top of the eighth inning.
“(Coach Lorsch) said, 'Crush it,'” the slugger said. “And I said, 'OK!'”
Paige Kraemer added an RBI single before the Eagles held Logan View to just one run during the bottom half for the win. Arlington led 15-4 at one point, but didn't fold even after Logan View evened the score in the sixth inning.
“We weren't feeling down,” the Eagles' Hannah Stahlecker said. “We just had to pull through.”
“None of us put our head down and we did good,” Robinson noted.
Arlington's 18 runs were scored during just three of Tuesday's eight innings. The 11 during the fourth frame flipped a 3-0 deficit into an eight-run lead.
Keelianne Green started off the high-scoring inning with an infield single. Robinson added another single before Stahlecker notched an RBI double to score the Eagles' first run.
Hailey Brenn — who earned the pitching win — Kraemer, Emery McIntosh and Kiersten Taylor followed with run scoring knocks of their own. Taylor later scored for a 9-3 advantage before Stahlecker's two-run home run pushed the lead to eight.
The Eagles reached 15 runs during the following inning with RBIs by Taylor and Green, and the first of Robinson's two homers. Stahlecker said a loud dugout went a long way as Arlington seized momentum and scored again and again.
“It brings us up,” she said. “It lifts us up.”
The Class C No. 8 Arlington squad improved to 3-1 with the wild win.
