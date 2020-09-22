It means a lot to beat the Arlington softball team.
Douglas County West enthusiastically celebrated its 9-6, third-place game win Saturday during the AHS Invitational at Two Rivers Sports Complex.
“I love that,” Eagles coach Janelle Lorsch said. “I would hope that every team wants our best game.”
She said the Nebraska Capitol Conference as a whole wants to beat each other, while also rooting for each other when their not on the same diamond.
On Saturday, the Falcons and Eagles were on the same diamond and the Falcons won. The three-run loss dropped Arlington to 1-2 on the day and 8-7 overall.
AHS had gone ahead 5-2 during the second inning on Kiersten Taylor's two-run homer, but DC West made up the difference plus four during the third and fourth innings for the win. Arlington's Hannah Stahlecker and Hailey Brenn added RBIs of their own in defeat.
Afterward, Lorsch said inexperience hurt her team. The Eagles committed five errors in the loss.
“Sometimes I just like we've got to relax and enjoy the game a little bit more,” the coach said. “That's why we're all out here. To love it.”
Brenn struck five Falcon batters, but couldn't make up for the miscues in the field.
“She's had to pitch a lot more than she should because our defense, being a little inexperienced as it is, has provided extra opportunities for her to pitch,” Lorsch said.
The Eagles played in the third-place game due to a 9-1 loss to Freeman in the semifinals. Senior Kylee Bruning notched two hits in defeat, one of which was her second homer of the tourney.
“Kylee had a day,” Lorsch said. “She's fun to watch. She really is.”
Earlier, against Raymond Central in the opener, the Eagles trailed 6-1 going into the bottom of the second inning. They answered with seven of their own runs — including four on RBI doubles by Bruning and Julia Landauer.
Paige Kraemer, Cadie Robinson and Brenn at-bats also led to runs against the Mustangs, though Bruning's third RBI of the game was the difference. The senior hammered a third-inning pitch over the left field fence for the Eagles' ninth run during the 9-8 victory.
Two days earlier, on Thursday, the Eagles lost to No. 3 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 8-0.
AHS notched just two hits, while allowing a seven-run fourth inning. Brenn struck out three batters in defeat.
