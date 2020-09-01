The Class C1 No. 10 Arlington softball team started Saturday's Blair Invitational with a dominant 12-0 win against Fort Calhoun, but ended it with back-to-back losses to Ashland-Greenwood and Fremont.
The Eagles finished fourth overall, and are 4-4 this season.
Senior Kylee Bruning was the first batter up for AHS at the Blair Youth Sports Complex, and she delivered a leadoff triple against the Pioneers. The shortstop later scored on a passed ball, while Keelianne Green did the same five batters later as the Eagles scored nine first-inning runs.
Emery McIntosh led her team with three RBIs against Fort Calhoun, while Cadie Robinson and Green finished with two apiece.
Hailey Brenn earned the pitching victory — which earned Arlington a semifinals game against Ashland — with three strikeouts.
The Bluejays, however, earned a 7-2 win against coach Janelle Lorsch's team. They led from the start, scoring three first-inning runs to the Eagles' one. Brenn struck out five in defeat.
Fremont, meanwhile, topped AHS 12-3 for third place. The Tigers jumped out to a 6-0 lead through one inning and led the rest of the way.
Bruning had two RBIs, while Robinson had one, but the Eagles managed just six hits compared to Fremont's 17.
AHS drops game with wild finish
Arlington and Omaha Duchesne each scored two runs through six innings Thursday at the Two River Sports Complex.
But that's when the Cardinals caught fire, scoring five runs during the top of the seventh. The Eagles responded, but finished one run short with four, losing 7-6.
AHS' Julia Landauer homered in defeat, while Kiersten Taylor and Robinson tripled. Paige Kraemer and Brenn notched RBIs.
Brenn added three strikeouts from the pitching circle as No. 10 Arlington fell to 3-2 before its trip to Blair.
