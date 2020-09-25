The Arlington softball team has lost four of its last five games.
The fourth defeat, which dropped the Eagles to 8-8 overall, came Tuesday at Two Rivers Sports Complex. NEN, a 14-3 team of players from four schools in northeast Nebraska, bested coach Janelle Lorsch's squad 12-4.
The Eagles hung with the Vipers for five innings, but surrendered seven runs during the last two frames to fall by eight. Paige Kraemer scored Kiersten Taylor with an RBI single during the bottom of the seventh inning, but her team's rally ended well short.
Arlington scored its first run on a Julia Landauer RBI, pulling even with NEN at 1.
The Eagles tied the Vipers again during the third inning with two runs. First, Kylee Bruning scored off of contact by Taylor. Then, Taylor scored her second run of the day when Cadie Robinson put the ball in play.
From there, though, NEN's offense was too much. The Vipers finished with 18 hits, while the Eagles committed five errors.
During AHS' tough five-game stretch, it beat 8-13 Raymond Central, but lost games to West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Douglas County West, Freeman and NEN — four teams with winning records as of Tuesday afternoon.
