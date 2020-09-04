The Ashland-Greenwood softball team ended Class C1 No. 10 Arlington's run to the Blair Invitational final over the weekend.
On Tuesday, the Eagles won the rematch on the Bluejays' home field. Coach Janelle Lorsch's squad scored four fourth-inning runs and won 7-4, improving to 5-4 on the season.
AHS trailed Ashland 4-3 going into the top of the fourth, but took control after it. Pitcher Hailey Brenn surrendered 10 hits, but held the Bluejays scoreless during the last four frames. She had four strikeouts.
Kiersten Taylor, meanwhile, led the Eagles' lineup with three RBIs, including two from a home run. Hannah Stahlecker had her own 2-run homer and Kylee Bruning — who notched a team-high three hits — added one RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.