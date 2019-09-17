The Class C No. 2 Arlington softball team faced stiff competition Thursday.
The Eagles hit the road and lost to the unbeaten NEN Vipers — a collection of schools from northeast Nebraska) — 6-2. The Class B team improved to 12-0, while the loss dropped coach Janelle Lorsch's team to 9-4 with all four losses coming to Class A and B schools.
“However, despite the loss, we still learned valuable lessons about ourselves as a team,” Lorsch said. “NEN is a good team.”
Arlington took the lead, 2-1, during the top of the fourth inning, but quickly saw it evaporate as NEN scored its own run during the bottom half. The home team then went ahead by the final score with four runs during the fifth frame.
Lorsch said, “... our defense let us down, and (the Vipers) used our miscues to their advantage.”
Lainey Tierney and Kylee Bruning led the Eagles with two hits apiece, while pitcher Sarah Theiler notched a game-high seven strikeouts in defeat.
JV hosts quadrangular
While the varsity had the weekend off, the Arlington junior varsity hosted a quadrangular Saturday.
The Eagles built a 7-0 lead against Blair in the opener, but fell 9-8. AHS highlights from the game included a Keelianne Green's RBI double, Cadie Robinson's homer and when Emery McIntosh scored the Eagles' eighth-run on an error.
The Arlington varsity and JV teams return to the field today at Syracuse.
