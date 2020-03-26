Coach Steven Gubbels' last conversation with the full Arlington track and field team discussed the Eagles' season opener in Seward at Concordia University.
He told them he was unsure of the March 20 meet's status.
A little more than a week later, and four days after that first meet was to take place, Gubbels is down to one-on-one practices with his daughter Kailynn — a returning state medalist.
“We had one of those yesterday,” the coach said Tuesday.
AHS in-person classes, and the track team's meets and practices, have been suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus precautions. Now, the season is in doubt.
“We hold out hope, but that's all we have right now,” Gubbels said.
In his 20 years of coaching, the man heading Arlington track can't recall anytime like this.
“I don't think there's many things you can compare it to,” he said.
What hurts Gubbels most is the fact that many Eagles were very much looking forward to the spring season, particularly the senior group.
“Milee (Young) has been talking about track for months,” he said, noting the senior's day-by-day countdown leading up to the season.
Young is one of five AHS standouts who returned to this year's team after state track appearances in 2019. The senior South Dakota State recruit was second in the discus and fifth in shot put with marks of 141-5 and 41-2.
Kailynn Gubbels, a sophomore, was third in the high jump and fourth in the 100-meter hurdles, while seniors Casey Kirk and Sam Kubat were members of the eighth-place state 3,200 relay team.
Sarah Theiler, a senior on her way to Doane for athletics, is a multiple time state qualifier as well. She competed in state high jump and the 400 dash last May.
Instead of setting practice routines and getting those Eagles, and several others, ready for state runs, Gubbels has been busy learning how to teach remotely. He and school staff had just ended a video conference call before he answered his phone to talk track.
Even with so much going on, the veteran coach misses his spring sport.
“I miss that daily interaction with the kids,” Gubbels said.
When war, track season weather sets in, he imagines it'll be even more difficult for he and the Eagles.
