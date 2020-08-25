Much like his predecessor Steven Gubbels, first-year Arlington High School football coach Colter Mattson leads a fast, pedal-to-the-metal practice.
Drills were to the point Wednesday and Eagles ran from one to another when they changed stations.
“I'm just excited for the different energy he's bringing,” senior quarterback Josh Miller said. “It's been really fun these past couple weeks getting back out and playing. He's giving us the mindset that every day is a gift, especially with what's been happening right now.”
COVID-19 is weighing on the players' minds as they hope for a full fall football season — which begins 7 p.m. Friday at West Point-Beemer — but there's also excitement. Arlington returns five starters — Jesse Thompson, Jake Bartosh, Collin Burdess, Isaac Foust and Miller — but also 13 letterwinners overall.
Thompson and Miller are the workhorses. In 2019, the running back and quarterback combined for more than 2,000 yards offensively, but also 116 total tackles defensively.
“I like being able to dictate what happens on both sides of the ball,” Miller said.
“Having the pressure of playing both sides, I like that,” Thompson said. “Even when I'm tired.”
The runner is likely to pick up a healthy helping of carries for the third straight year this fall, but he and Miller may shine most on defense if Wednesday's drills were any indication. The QB picked off multiple scout team passes during the first hour of practice.
“Defense has always been my favorite position — you just get to hit kids. It's probably the funnest,” Miller said. “But, yeah, it's a good challenge. You like to take on that leadership role of playing both sides of the ball.”
Eagles fans shouldn't worry about the seniors running out of gas during games either.
“Not with a team like these boys,” Thompson said. “They make it pretty easy with keeping me hyped up.”
Friday night lights are a Washington County staple, but, as mentioned, COVID-19 has put Miller and Thompson's senior season in a whole new light.
“Honestly, just being able to play,” Miller said when asked what he's hoping for from his senior season. “Getting through all of the games,” Thompson added.
“At the end of the day, that's just what we're hoping for,” Miller continued. “Win-loss, we're just going to go out there (and play to win). It's our last chance to play, most of us.”
The “one game at a time” mantra may have never been more apt. As Arlington's new coach, Mattson, has told his players, every day on the football field this fall is a gift.
