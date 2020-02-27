Two Arlington swimmers will join their Fremont Tigers teammates Thursday through Saturday at the NSAA State Swimming and Diving Championships in Lincoln.
Addie Schiemann and Josh Iossi made the Tigers' state team and could compete in multiple state events at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Schiemann is listed alongside her teammates on the heat sheet for the 200-yard medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay as well as the 400 freestyle relay. The Eagle junior is joined on those events by Emma Walz, Karsen Jesse, Ellie Schiemann, Lucy Dillon and Grace Blick.
Iossi, another AHS junior, could potentially compete in the boys' 200-yard medley relay, the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay based on the championship meet heat sheet. He his listed alongside fellow Fremont relay athletes Mack Prince, Connor Christ, Nathaniel McClellan, Anthony Jacobus, John Monson and Jack Norris.
After diving on Thursday, the state swimming meet begins Friday at 9 a.m. with the girls' session. The boys' session begins at 2 p.m.
The championship finals are Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.
Schiemann and Iossi were celebrated Feb. 19 during Arlington's pep rally for the state dance, cheer, wrestling and swimming teams. They were announced and spoke to a crowd of their peers.
