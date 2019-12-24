Noah Kubat has known his college running destination for quite awhile, but on Dec. 18 he finally made it official, signing with the Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) Prairie Wolves.
“It feels good that I got it signed and got it done on paper that I'm actually going to do it,” the Arlington High School senior said. “It's lifted off my shoulders a little bit.”
Kubat was four-time state cross-country qualifier and two-time medalist during his four years with the Eagles. Next, he'll compete with NWU in the American Rivers Conference.
“I liked the campus and I like their coach, Ted Bulling, and their assistant coach Jackie McKenzie,” Kubat said. “They both were nice to me and reached out to me.”
Bulling has been with the Wolves for more than three decades, while McKenzie was a former NWU All-American. Kubat said he's met some of his future teammates, as well.
“I'm just ready to get back to running again and competing against other people at a higher level,” he said.
The Arlington senior, who currently plays on the boys basketball team, plans to study athletic training once he enrolls at his new school.
