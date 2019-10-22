Arlington senior Noah Kubat is heading back to another NSAA State Cross-Country Championships.
The boys team he leads, however, came up just short Thursday during the Class C District 1 meet at Boys Town. The host Cowboys qualified with a third-place finish, while the Eagles were fourth and the last team left out in the 11-team field.
“The team, in general, is disappointed in how everything played out at districts,” Arlington coach Michaela Curran said. “We all wanted it so bad. Noah wanted it for them. I wanted it for them. They wanted it for each other.”
The Eagles were fourth by eight points.
“It's a heartbreaker,” Curran said. “There's no doubt about it.”
Kubat finished second overall behind Douglas County West's Ryan McArdle on the 5-kilometer course. He clocked in at 17:29.2 and will contend for his third-straight medal Friday during the state meet at Kearney Country Club. The Class C boys race is set to begin at noon.
“I am so proud of him and his consistency throughout the season,” Curran said. “He is so deserving. I am excited to see him compete at state next week. It should be a great race.”
The Eagles following Kubat's efforts were Colby Grefe, Sam Kubat, Alex Luttig, Barrett Nielsen and Sebastyen Taylor. Grefe was 17th in 18:30.1 — just two places out of the final individual qualifier mark — while Sam Kubat was 23rd in 18:39.9. Luttig was 26th, Nielsen was 34th and Taylor was 43rd.
On the girls' side, AHS' Elizabeth Morrison was 24th in 23:13.8. Elizabeth Olson was 28th, Kaylie Erwin was 35th and senior Jordyn Hancock clocked in at 28:14.5 to take 49th.
Though the Eagles only qualified one runner for the state meet, Curran lauded their efforts throughout the fall running season. The boys team finished no lower than fifth in every one of their meets but one and were the Arlington, Fort Calhoun and Nebraska Capitol Conference Invitational runners-up.
“Overall, this team made huge strides throughout their 2019 cross country campaign,” the coach said. “And I am so proud of their determination and desire to be successful week in and week out.”
It was a special time for Curran.
“I always love cross country season, and this year was no exception,” she said. “These kids are family to me and it's a privilege to coach them. Their hard work throughout the season did not go unnoticed. We had over 20 personal best times this season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.