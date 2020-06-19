Based on the latest Directed Health Measures announced by Gov. Pete Ricketts, Arlington High School will have not have a prom on July 17. However, the school will be able to host graduation July 19 in the competition gym.
Phase 3 guidelines, which go into effect Monday, allow for 50 percent of rated occupancy for indoor events. The high school administration will provide more information about graduation rehearsal and rehearsal dinner.
The prom was canceled due to the guidelines prohibiting dancing at this time. The administration said while it may change before the scheduled date, they would not be able to appropriately plan and organize it if it changes.
