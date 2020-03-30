The Doane Tigers were 6-7 through their first 13 games of the non-conference baseball season.
Junior Andy Theiler, meanwhile, was batting at a .435 average. The 2017 Arlington graduate also tied for the team lead in hits (20), while notching eight doubles, two homers, nine RBIs and eight stolen bases.
Those numbers, however, were foreign to Theiler weeks after his Tigers' campaign was finished prematurely by coronavirus concerns. He's not really a stats guy.
“I was feeling good baseball-wise,” the right-handed fielder offered. “It was tough to quit.”
Doane's most recent game was March 9 against MidAmerica Christian — a 15-5 loss. Theiler notched a hit and scored a run during the seven-inning road defeat, but was looking forward to Great Plains Athletic Conference competition against Briar Cliff the next weekend.
By March 15, though, the NAIA had cancelled its winter championships. On March 16, it canceled all spring sports, too. Theiler woke up to a text message from his Doane coach detailing the news.
“That was heartbreak,” he said.
Before the decision from the NAIA landed, Doane was able to get one more game in — an intrasquad scrimmage the Tigers referred to as the “World Series.” Theiler said it was a blast squaring off against his 2020 teammates for what ended up the last time.
“None of them struck me out, thank God,” he said.
Now, Theiler is unsure of the future. He knows he has one more year as a Tiger, but is unsure if he'll take the extra semester of eligibility the NAIA has offered all spring athletes.
Today, Theiler's baseball activity is limited by the situation. He said he can play catch or hit off of a tee, but not much else with a closed facility at his school. The Arlington grad was angry initially, but can live knowing he's been taking the approach as a college athlete that “every game could be your last.”
After all, it's not about stats to the Doane Tiger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.