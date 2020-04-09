It's 6:40 p.m., March 26, and Beanie Luttig is at home in Washington County.
“I've lost count of the days,” she said when asked how long she's been back.
More than a week before, the 2016 Arlington High School grad arrived, numb to the familiar view of the Kennard water tower.
“It's hard to be excited to be home when I'm not supposed to be home,” Luttig said, soberly.
From there, the phone interview about coronavirus' effects on the former Eagles' college softball team in New Hampshire turns into one about passion, conviction and loss. The Saint Anselm College Hawk rarely leaves room for follow-up questions as she tells her story, painting a picture of grief, but also one of love. After moving from school to school to school, the junior catcher has found a home she wants to — and can — return to, no matter when that may be.
“I told coach, 'You're stuck with me,” Luttig said.
A school in New England
Saint Anselm is a liberal arts college on the edge of Manchester, N.H., west of the Merrimack River that splits the city of about 100,000.
The school, which is an hour drive from Boston, was founded in 1889 by the Order of Saint Benedict. It's also the home of coach Jill Gagnon's nationally-ranked Hawks, who've won 40-plus NCAA Division II softball games in each of the past two seasons. Luttig joined that same squad eight months ago from a junior college she loved in Kansas.
The former Arlington standout stands by that decision.
Saint Anselm started its 2020 season in February with trips to South Carolina and Florida, notching 16 wins in 20 tries through less than a month's time. The Hawks felt well on their way to a third-straight 40-win season.
“We came off of a high,” Luttig said.
A “good” week of practice later, though, Saint Anslem coaches were unsure of their team's future. A day after the first NBA games were suspended March 11, the Hawks' future contests came into question.
Luttig said she doesn't read body language well, but “I could tell that coach was stressed.”
Not long after, the first-year Anselm catcher received a text message saying the season was postponed by COVID-19.
“I know that I cried,” the junior said. “I can't imagine being a senior and having that happen.”
Still, the Hawks had hope.
“We can still make this run happen,” Luttig said, retelling the team leaders' message.
But that hardly had time to settle. The season was canceled altogether shortly thereafter.
“It was so all of a sudden,” the former Eagle said. “We had no idea it was coming.”
In a matter of days, Luttig's optimism for what was next had been crushed. Hours after her season was canceled, the school informed students that they needed to move out by Sunday. For the Washington County native, that meant a trip from the East Coast to the eastern end of Nebraska.
Luttig, thankfully, was able to lean on a friend before she left.
“I cried a ton,” she said.
The Hawks always socialize like that. Even after eight games in less than eight days, they'd come together.
Luttig believes that's a culture built by her team's senior group. The catcher has a broken heart having to leave, so she can't fathom how those girls feel after having built all they had playing the game they love.
Luttig loves softball, too, but she realizes now that she made a mistake in New Hampshire.
“I took it for granted,” the Hawk said. “Again.”
A long road to N.H.
Luttig started her journey to college softball on a whim.
As a kid, she liked to run, though the thought of it now doesn't do much for the catcher. The game itself, though, became an unbridled passion project.
“Softball has been my life since I was, like, 8,” she said.
Track and field was her No. 2, but work on the diamond gave Luttig more than just a sport to play. It let her be herself more than anything else growing up in a small town could. When she felt she didn't fit in, it gave her a place to belong.
“It's my therapy,” she said. “It makes me feel like I have a purpose all the time.”
Due to her efforts, the Eagle all-stater was able to continue playing her game at her first college stop, Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kan. There, she batted .261 with 12 RBIs as the Grizzlies won the 2017 NJCAA national title.
It just didn't work.
Luttig moved on to Western Nebraska Community College the next year. It's where she took softball for granted the first time.
After playing in just six games, the catcher saw her season end with a back injury. It was devastating. She lost her purpose and even lost her faith as the pain and subsequent surgery threatened her career.
Through it all, though, Luttig learned about herself. She rehabbed and made an important move to Hutchinson Community College, back in Kansas. To this day, the Hawk cherishes the opportunity Blue Dragon coaches Jaime Rose, Ben Whitsitt and Ray Aguirre gave her.
“It will forever be a second home for me, and it’s where I fell in love with the game again,” Luttig said.
The former Eagle's numbers reflected that. She propelled her team to a 26-16 record with a .436 average, 10 homers and 32 RBIs.
Luttig broke out, earning another opportunity far from home in New Hampshire.
What the game has given her
Nearly 40 minutes into an interview that was supposed to be about COVID-19 and her Hawks, Luttig says she wouldn't recommend four transfers. She moved to new schools when it was necessary, but doesn't stand by the college career path she's made.
Through it all, though, Luttig says she's learned a lot. She learned to remain passionate and find a place to be herself. It took a few missteps to find two — Hutchinson and Saint Anselm — but she found those homes away from home with the help of people who've supported her. Her parents have always been in her corner as has her summer ball coach from high school, TJ Eadus.
Another beloved confidant isn't able to make this journey with Beanie, though she still has her with her. Arlington High School secretary Kim Dobson battled cancer while looking out for a softball standout who was trying to make her way. She died in 2016, not long after graduation, but Luttig knows she'll be with her when she goes home to the Saint Anselm softball team once again.
“I have the best guardian angel I could ask for,” Luttig says, letting those words stick before the impassioned interview wraps up at 7:19 p.m.
