The Arlington golf team opened its season Friday with a fifth-place finish at Indian Trails Country Club in Beemer.
The 12-team tournament hosts, West Point-Beemer, claimed first with 407 strokes while second place Laurel-Concord-Coleridge carded 410. Omaha Marian was third and Bennington was fourth, while the Eagles' 486 strokes earned them the spot ahead of sixth-place Norfolk.
“We need to continue to improve each week,” Arlington coach Jason Wiese said. “Today, I was pleased with our drives, but our 100-yard-and-in game needs to improve if we want to be competitive every week.”
Ema Horner was the Eagles top finisher, notching identical 56s on the front and back nine holes to finish with 112 overall. She just missed earning a medal by tiebreaker, claiming 16th overall.
Arlington High School newcomer Kloey Dau, meanwhile, finished 22nd overall with 116 swings, which was just ahead of 29th-place Dianna Taylor who took 121 for the Eagles. Kaylie Erwin finished with 137 swings over 18 holes, while Charlie Hendry carded 142.
“Everyone improved their scores from last year that played,” Wiese said. “The two new girls, Kloey and Kaylie, did a nice job for their first tournaments for Arlington.”
