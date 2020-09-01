Arlington golf coach Jason Wiese left Stone Creek Golf Course on Thursday pleased with his Eagles' second-place effort during Bennington's triangular.
“I was pleased with a lot of shots today,” he said. “We had several pars. I think as a team we are continuing to get better.”
AHS finished with 233 strokes over nine holes in the heat, while first-place Bennington had 203 and third-place Fremont Bergan logged 251.
The Badgers' Abby LaSure carded the outing's low score, a 39, while the Eagles' Ema Horner shot her team's top score — 54 strokes. The senior tied for fourth, while teammate Kloey Dau was sixth with a 57. Charlie Hendry claimed eighth with 58 swings, while Dianna Taylor and Kaylie Erwin finished with 64 and 71, respectively.
“Charlie and Ema both shot double digits better than their averages last year on nine holes,” Wiese said. “The great thing about this team is that they want to get better, which makes practice competitive and enjoyable.”
The coach has mentioned consistency as something his Eagles are working on. During their Aug. 25 practice, AHS players worked on there putting at three stations. They took 20 minutes taking 1-foot tap-ins, 20 minutes hitting from 4 feet and spent 20 minutes on lag putting.
“We continue to work daily to gain that extra focus that it takes to be a top tier team,” Wiese said.
The Eagles compete in a quadrangular 2:30 p.m. today at Fremont Country Club.
