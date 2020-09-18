The Arlington golf team was welcomed to Stone Creek Golf Course by fresh, damp fairways and pristine temperatures Tuesday morning.
The Eagles left it fifth overall after 18 holes of the Bennington Invite. Coach Jason Wiese's lineup finished with 443 strokes — 69 more than first-place Elkhorn South. The Storm's Anna Dynek was the individual champ, carding 86 swings.
Ema Horner, meanwhile, led AHS with a 104. She was 17th, finishing with 52 strokes each on both the front and back nine holes.
Kloey Dau took 18th, carding 105 swings. Dianna Taylor added 109, while Kaylie Erwin had a 125 and Charlie Hendry shot a 126.
