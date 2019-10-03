The Arlington girls golf team finished fifth Monday during its second trip to Grandpa's Woods of the season.
The Eagles finished with 492 total strokes, 126 more than first-place Lincoln Lutheran, at the Elmwood-Murdock Invitational.
“Girls battled the conditions today, whether it was the wind or the heat,” AHS coach Jason Wiese said. “Everyone shot lower than they did last year and we continue to try to improve our short game before districts.”
Senior Sam Doughty shot the Eagles' low score, carding 100 strokes. She was 12th, while 21st belonged to Dianna Taylor, who finished with a 118 over 18 holes.
Ema Horner, meanwhile, added a 128 and Charlie Hendry had 146 swings.
With less than a week to prepare for next Tuesday's Class C District 2 Tournament, the Eagles will play the same course — the Oakland Golf Club — on Saturday. Wiese said his team was excited for the opportunity.
