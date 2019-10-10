The Arlington girls golf season ended Tuesday at the Class C District 2 Tournament at Oakland Golf Club.
The Eagles played 18 holes on a sunny day in Oakland, but with a strong breeze in play. They finished with 525 strokes, which was good for eighth out of 10 teams registering team scores.
Columbus Scotus won the tournament with 402 swings, while West Point-Beemer and Oakland-Craig also qualified for the state tournament in second and third.
Senior Samantha Doughty led coach Jason Wiese's Arlington team with 119 strokes, which was good for 20th. Mackenzie O'Flaherty carded a 132 in 30th, while Charlie Hendry was 36th with a 135. Ema Horner carded 139 strokes.
The C-2 Tournament's individual champion was West Point-Beemer's Brook Diekemper, who finished with 80 strokes.
The Arlington girls golf season ended with its senior shooting the low score. Doughty was consistently the Eagles top finisher.
One of the team's 2019 highlights was its Elmwood-Murdock quadrangular victory in September. Doughty shot a 44, while Dianna Taylor had a 48 during the nine-hole competition.
