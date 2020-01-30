The Arlington and Douglas County West girls basketball teams scrapped for a Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament win Monday at Arlington High School.
The Eagles wound up winning that fight, their second against the Falcons in four days' time, 49-44.
Senior Jaidyn Spoon said she enjoyed the play on the floor.
“Both teams came out and we fought for everything on the ground, everything in the air,” she said after scoring a game-high 17 points. “Any possibility we had, everyone was on the ground trying to fight for that ball. So, definitely, a scrappy game tonight.”
Though it was close throughout, coach Luke Brenn's AHS squad was ahead most of the time. Sarah Theiler's bucket gave the Eagles a 11-8 lead through 8 minutes before Ellie McCarville's buzzer-beating 3-pointer pulled DC West within one at halftime, 23-22.
Spoon and Kailynn Gubbels combined for three-straight baskets to give Arlington its biggest lead of the third period, 33-26, before the duo — and Theiler — hit foul shots down the stretch to close the game out.
The conference tournament setting gave the teams' rematch — Arlington top DC West on Jan. 24 — new stakes.
“It makes you work a little harder when you know what you're playing for,” Spoon said.
The Eagles improved to 11-7 with the win, while the Falcons dropped to 10-7.
