Saturday's 52-43 home win pushed the Arlington girls basketball team's record to 2-0 through three days of the new season.
It's a standing senior guard Sarah Theiler was happy to be.
“This is pretty big for us,” she said. “And now we're 1-0 in the conference. It's big. A good start to the season.”
From 24-22 on, the Eagles led Ashland-Greenwood during Saturday's home opener. A balanced scoring attack kept the Bluejays scrambling from behind. Kylee Bruning had a team-high 10 points for AHS coach Luke Brenn, while Theiler had nine, and both Kailynn Gubbels and Kate Miller had eight.
“First half, I think we felt a little bit like they were controlling tempo,” Theiler said. “But we told each other at halftime, 'We've got to switch this around. We've got to control the tempo of this game.'”
And that's what the Eagles did. They never led by more than 10 points during the second half, but they never allowed Ashland any closer than three either.
“We weren't near as rushed,” Theiler said. “We didn't have near as many turnovers and we were just in control more.”
The Bluejays' Kiara Libal knocked down two fourth-quarter 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 25 points, but Arlington had answers. Miller scored on a putback and a long jumper, Theiler bucketed a reverse layup and Jaidyn Spoon knocked down a short shot before the Eagles made just enough foul shots to put the game away.
Two days earlier on Thursday, West Point-Beemer's Sidney Swanson had four 3-pointers and 21 points in her team's home opener. Arlington, however, scored 43 as a team, earning a six-point victory, 43-37.
Spoon scored a team-high 16 points, while Gubbels had 12, as the Eagles jumped out to a 1-0 start on the season. They trailed by five points after a period and by two at halftime, but coach Brenn's team notched a 10-5 third period to go into the fourth with a three-point advantage.
Bruning added five points during the victory, while Hailey Brenn and Miller had four each.
