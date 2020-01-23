AHS girls snap 3-game skid with big 4th
The Arlington girls basketball team snapped out of its three-game slump with a 15-7 fourth period Tuesday at Logan View High School.
The Eagles came from behind over the final 8 minutes, earning a 37-33 victory — its first since Jan. 10. They improved to 9-7 overall after losing their previous three games to Fremont Bergan, North Bend Central and Syracuse.
Kailynn Gubbels led the charge for coach Luke Brenn's squad, scoring a team-high 16 points, including seven during the come-from-behind fourth quarter. The sophomore guard was 5-for-7 from the foul line overall.
Sarah Theiler added eight points for Arlington, while Kate Miller had five.
Josie Kahlandt had 12 points for Logan View/Scriber-Snyder, which fell to 3-11 in defeat.
ARLINGTON 37, LOGAN VIEW 33
Arlington (9-7) 8 7 7 15 — 37
Logan View (3-11) 12 4 10 7 — 33
Scoring: Arlington — Kailynn Gubbels 16, Sarah Theiler 8, Kate Miller 5, Claire Allen 4, Jaidyn Spoon 2, Hailey Brenn 2.
Logan View — Josie Kahlandt 12, Valerie Uehling 8, Liz Polk 4, Grace Schlueter 4, Cailey Stout 2, Cadynce Stockamp 2, Karlie Hansen 1.
Logan View tops Eagles with strong 2nd
The Arlington boys basketball team and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder were even through one quarter, but a 15-4 second helped push the Raiders to 57-41 home win.
The Eagles trailed 27-16 at the break and lost by 16 to fall to 6-9 this season. Logan View, meanwhile, improved to 10-4.
Aiden Foreman led coach Tyler Spitser's squad with 14 points, while Tanner Pittman had nine. Barrett Nielsen added eight points, too.
LOGAN VIEW 57, ARLINGTON 41
Arlington (6-9) 12 4 11 14 — 41
Logan View (10-4) 12 15 12 18 — 57
Scoring: Arlington — Aiden Foreman 14, Tanner Pittman 9, Barrett Nielsen 8, Sam Kubat 4, Colby Grefe 3, Nicholas Smith 2, Dustin Kirk 2.
Logan View — Unavailable.
