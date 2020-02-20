The Arlington girls basketball team pulled within two points four times during the fourth quarter, but couldn't quite extend its season Tuesday at David City Aquinas High School.
The 14-11 Eagles scratched and clawed, but the 17-6 Wahoo Warriors made their free throws and won, 48-44, during the Class C1 Subdistrict 4 Tournament semifinals. The loss was the end of the careers of two AHS seniors, Jaidyn Spoon and Sarah Theiler.
Arlington twice led against Wahoo during the first period. Both times Spoon made 3-pointers for the lead. The senior finished a team-high 14 points, while Theiler had four.
In the fourth, the Eagles were again looking to lead, but couldn't quite get there. Kailynn Gubbels cut the Warriors' lead to 36-34, while Kylee Bruning cut it to 40-38 on foul shots.
Later, Bruning again cut into Wahoo's four-point lead, 44-40, with two foul shots. When Kendal Brigham pushed the Warriors' advantage back to 46-42, Gubbels notched an AHS bucket to get the Eagles back into position again.
Arlington's hope ran out, though, when Kharrisa Eddie sank two more late foul shots, clinching the game and ending the Eagles' season.
