The Arlington girls basketball team forced a Plattsmouth air ball on its very first defensive possession of Tuesday's Senior Night home game.
The Blue Devils would score 14 first quarter points, but the Eagles held them to just 11 total during the second and third periods of their 47-37 victory. Sophomore Kailynn Gubbels scored a team-high 16 points on the night AHS celebrated its two seniors — Sarah Theiler and Jaidyn Spoon.
“They have always been great leaders to me and, I think, everybody on the team,” Gubbels said of her teammates.
After falling behind 14-13 through the first 8 minutes, coach Luke Brenn's squad dominated the second 8. The Eagles outscored Plattsmouth 14-5 during the second period, taking a 27-19 lead into halftime.
Gubbels believed the momentum Arlington built against Wahoo last Friday carried into Tuesday's game against the Devils.
“We didn't end up with the win then (against Wahoo), but we played really strong,” the sophomore said. “I think carrying that over today we did really well with that.”
AHS opened the second very well, too. Junior Kylee Bruning and Spoon combined for an 8-0 run as the Eagles built a 35-19 advantage.
Spoon finished with nine points, while Theiler had seven and Bruning scored six in Arlington's 13th win of the season. Plattsmouth, meanwhile, fell to 5-15 in defeat.
The Eagles next play tonight in Wayne before subdistricts begin next week.
