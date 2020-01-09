The Arlington girls basketball team finished Tuesday's game at Wisner-Pilger on a 12-1 scoring run, earning its first win of 2020, 48-36.
The win pushed the Eagles' season record to 7-4, while the Gators dropped to 1-8.
Coach Luke Brenn's AHS team led 8-7 after one period and 21-14 after two before Wisner won the third frame, 14-13. The Gators eventually cut the Eagles' lead to 36-35 before Kylee Bruning's free throws kicked off the game-deciding run.
Bruning added another bucket and another foul shot down the stretch to finish with a team-high 12 points, according to the 107.9 KTIC-FM broadcast. Arlington's Jaidyn Spoon notched a second-chance hoop during the same stretch, finishing with 10 points — which was also senior Sarah Theiler's total.
Kate Miller and Kailynn Gubbels added seven points apiece for Brenn's squad, while Keelianne Green had two.
The Eagles next play Friday at Raymond Central. On Saturday, they travel to Fremont Bergan for a 6 p.m. game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.