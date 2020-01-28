The Arlington girls basketball team locked Douglas County West down on the road Friday, earning a 44-27 defensive battle.
The Eagles held the 10-6 Falcons to just six first-half points and just 11 through three quarters during the win. That work pushed coach Luke Brenn's team's record to 10-7 this season.
Jaidyn Spoon led AHS' offensive efforts with 10 points on four 2-point field goals and two foul shots. Kylee Bruning added seven points, while both Kate Miller and Kailynn Gubbels had six.
Eight Eagles scored in the game with Gubbels, Bruning, Sarah Theiler and Miller knocking down 3-point baskets.
Claire Smock led DC West in defeat with nine points. The Falcons were held scoreless from beyond the 3-point line by Arlington's defense.
