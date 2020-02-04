The Arlington girls basketball team finished fourth in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament on Saturday.
The Eagles played host to all four championship round games, but played in just one, dropping the girls' third-place matchup 46-27 to Platteview. The third-seeded Trojans led 14-5 after one period and 27-13 after two in defeat.
Jaidyn Spoon led No. 4 AHS with nine points, while Kailynn Gubbels had seven and Kate Miller notched four. Ally Kuhl led Platteview with a game-high 16 points.
Arlington is 11-9 this season.
Eagles held to 16 by top-seeded Rockets
The Arlington girls basketball team struggled in the NCC semifinals at Syracuse, scoring a season-low 16 points against the tourney's top seed.
The Eagles scored just two points during the first period, six during the second and just eight total during the last 16 minutes after halftime. They lost 44-16, finishing with as many points as the Rockets had through one quarter.
Spoon scored 10 of Arlington's 16 points, Kate Miller had four and Gubbels notched two.
Lilly Vollertsen led Syracuse, which advanced to the NCC championship game, with 19.
