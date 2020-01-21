Grinding through a 0-0 first period against Fremont Bergan's Ethan Villwok, Arlington senior Kobe Wilkins took a shot and paid for it as time wound down.
Villwok wrapped the Eagle up and threw him, sending Wilkins airborne until he came back down to the mat on his back — hard.
“I was worried that I was almost going to get pinned,” the AHS wrestler said. “But then I remembered I was shooting by the boundary, so I was fine. I was just a little shocked of how much velocity he threw into that.”
That shock carried over and resulted in a dominant second period. Villwok voluntarily allowed Wilkins up from the mat and paid for it himself. The Eagle scored four more quick points before pinning the Bergan grappler in 1:04 of the second round.
It was performances like Wilkins' that allowed AHS coach Brandon Mues and company to celebrate a second-place finish Saturday at their home tournament. The Eagles scored 162.5 team points, which was 14.5 behind first-place Logan View, but one point better than third-place Milford.
“Heck of a final round,” Mues said. “That's how you wrestle in the finals.”
Wilkins was one of four Arlington bracket champions, including one — Remington Gay — who set a school record along the way. Juniors Hunter Gilmore and Josh Miller also went unbeaten on their home mats.
“We did what we needed to do,” Mues said. “I told our four bullets that they had to pretty much pin in the finals if we were going to get second place, and they wrestled well. Tough matches, but we found ways to get pins and that was the difference.”
Wilkins' pin was his second of the day. He also stuck Boys Town's Jay Ballard to the mat before taking his place atop the 182-pound podium.
“It means a lot because the last three years I've been wrestling I've just (almost) been there, but I couldn't make the top,” he said.
Gay, another senior, scored three pins at heavyweight. The 28-1 wrestler has pinned 21-straight opponents, which breaks an old school record set by Corey Stork in 1991-92.
“I could see him pinning his way through the state tournament,” Mues said.
Gilmore, meanwhile, won the 132-pound bracket with a technical fall, a 13-0 major decision and two pins. His finals match against Logan View's Hunter McNulty lasted 3:07 before he celebrated the fall.
“Coach was talking about how this was the most-stacked bracket,” Gilmore said when asked about his Saturday motivation.
“Hunter needed a day like today against good opponents and he dominated from start to finish,” Mues noted.
Miller also cruised with three pins to win the 160-pound weight class. In the final, the junior handed Sawyer Kunc of Wilber-Clatonia his first loss of the season. The fall came at the 3:35 mark.
In addition to the bracket champions, Arlington's Trevor Cooley was second at 126 pounds with a 2-1 mark.
Senior 195-pounder Travis Warner added a third-place finish, pinning Demarius Bosveld just 21 seconds into the consolation final, while Alex Luttig was fourth at 152 pounds.
“Travis is going to be right there at districts,” Mues said.
Luttig, meanwhile, finished the day with a solid 26-8 season mark.
Beyond the Eagles' medalists, JoSeth McBride (two) and Collin Burdess (one) also earned pins on the day. They helped their team finish second Saturday, but also contributed to a tournament title just two days earlier.
Eagles win at Yutan
For the second-straight year, Arlington won the Yutan Invitational leading into their home tourney.
The Eagles scored 162.5 team points — 39.5 more than the host Chieftains — and had six bracket champions. Third place Lincoln Christian scored 109.
AHS' Cooley, Gilmore, Luttig, Miller, Wilkins and Gay earned gold medals, while Burdess, Jadyn Kinnaman and Warner earned third-place finishes.
Altogether, the Eagles notched 21 pins — Cooley, Warner and Miller had three each — and three technical falls by Gilmore at 132 pounds.
