Blair, NE (68008)

Today

A wintry mix this evening will change to a rain and snow mix overnight. Low 24F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening will change to a rain and snow mix overnight. Low 24F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected. Higher wind gusts possible.