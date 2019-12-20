Six members of the Arlington High School FFA chapter had the opportunity to meet with other students from across the country at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis last month. This is the first time Arlington FFA has attended.
Five students attended to compete in the Marketing Plan and Agriscience Fair competitions. One student was selected to attend as an additional delegate.
"I'm extremely proud of these FFA students for earning the opportunity to attend and represent Arlington FFA," FFA adviser Jill Hensley said. "Getting to compete in the same room as students from all across our nation like Texas, New York and Tennessee was a fun and eye-opening experience for everyone."
Hensley said though agriculture is diverse across the country, the students united in leadership and a common vision for a hopeful future.
"I loved getting to see my students meet and learn from their peers across the nation," she said.
FFA members Jake Bartosh, Wyatt Wollberg and Connor Jurey won the State FFA Marketing Plan competition in April to earn the opportunity to compete at the national convention. Blake Japp and Brooklynne Bovill won the State FFA Agriscience Fair competition. Alaina Schwedhelm completed an application and teacher recommendation forms to be selected to attend.
Japp and Bovill received a silver medal classification at the national convention. Bartosh, Wollberg and Jurey received a bronze medal classification.
"Representing the state of Nebraska and having that Nebraska pride while meeting people from across the nation was a meaningful experience," Bartosh said. "It was a once in a lifetime opportunity to get to visit Indianapolis and Chicago and see what city life is like."
Bartosh said he learned about different people and cultures from across the nation. "We met people from states who had never seen snow before and when they saw it, they were really happy to have that experience for the first time," he said.
Bartosh worked with P35 Welding and Fabrication to create realistic marketing and advertising strategies and a budget to help his business succeed.
"This competition helped me discover what I want to do in college," Bartosh said. "After competing, I want to get an additional business degree while I'm in college."
